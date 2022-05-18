AEW News: Pre-Sale Code For Dynamite Taping In Duluth, Limited Edition Malakai Black Shirt Available, Highlights From AEW Dark

– All Elite Wrestling will run a live AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Duluth, GA on July 20 from the Gas South Arena. This will be the only AEW event in the Atlanta area in 2022. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow at AXS.com with the code OAWSAR from 10 AM ET to 10 PM ET. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday at 10 AM ET.

– Shop AEW is selling a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Logo Fine Jersey Hooded Long Sleeve Raglan until May 24. They are also selling a Malakai Black Street Fighter crossover T-shirt for the next two weeks.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dark:

Victory by submission as @AngelicoAAA destroys the knees of Baron Black here on #AEWDark! ▶️ https://t.co/hPxQOVsYHd pic.twitter.com/sH1Nxfzfti — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2022

Electric chair dropkick combo by @Jet2Flyy to get the win for #NJPW's #LADojo on #AEWDark! Check out this great match and all the action from tonight's episode right here:

▶️ https://t.co/hPxQOVbniD pic.twitter.com/uN8uRjbVEO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2022

#AndStill! @WheelerYuta retains the @ringofhonor Pure Championship after an amazing display of technique and tenacity in this title match on #AEWDark! Catch the action right here: ▶️ https://t.co/hPxQOVbniD pic.twitter.com/MsCLD0An1z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2022