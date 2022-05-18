wrestling / News

AEW News: Pre-Sale Code For Dynamite Taping In Duluth, Limited Edition Malakai Black Shirt Available, Highlights From AEW Dark

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Logo Image Credit: AEW

– All Elite Wrestling will run a live AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping in Duluth, GA on July 20 from the Gas South Arena. This will be the only AEW event in the Atlanta area in 2022. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow at AXS.com with the code OAWSAR from 10 AM ET to 10 PM ET. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday at 10 AM ET.

Shop AEW is selling a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Logo Fine Jersey Hooded Long Sleeve Raglan until May 24. They are also selling a Malakai Black Street Fighter crossover T-shirt for the next two weeks.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dark:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Malakai Black, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading