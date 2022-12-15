wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming AEW Debuts, Highlight Videos From Winter is Coming, New Merchandise Available
– AEW has three events up for pre-sale today, which will all be debuts for the company.
February 15, 2023: Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena. The promo code is TALPF5 and can be used here.
March 8, 2023: Sacramento, California at the Golden 1 Center for Dynamite. This will be the first show after the Revolution PPV. The promo code is DBSKNC and can be used here.
March 14, 2023: Winnipeg, Manitoba at the Canada Life Center. The pre-sale code is TDPW2X and can be used here.
Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10 AM local time.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Winter is Coming:
– There are new t-shirts available for La Faccion Ingobernable, Lee Johnson, Evil Uno, RJ City and Dustin Rhodes in the AEW Shop.
