wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Show For This Week’s Dynamite, Cody Cuts Promo For TNT Championship Tournament
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has released the pre-show video for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, which features Dustin Rhodes and more:
– The company also released this video of Cody cutting a promo ahead of his first match in the TNT Championship tournament tonight. Cody explains in the promo how despite how flush with talent the tournament is, he’s the person who needs it because he doesn’t want to lose and is 50/50 on his AEW PPV record:
More Trending Stories
- William Regal Announces Tournament to Crown Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion
- Mark Henry Says There Was Talk of Him Ending The Undertaker’s Wrestlemania Streak
- Jim Cornette Slams Firefly Funhouse Match, Assumes John Cena Did It Because He’s Not Coming Back, Says ‘The Business is Done’
- Jim Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left