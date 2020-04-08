AEW News: Pre-Show For This Week’s Dynamite, Cody Cuts Promo For TNT Championship Tournament

– AEW has released the pre-show video for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, which features Dustin Rhodes and more:

– The company also released this video of Cody cutting a promo ahead of his first match in the TNT Championship tournament tonight. Cody explains in the promo how despite how flush with talent the tournament is, he’s the person who needs it because he doesn’t want to lose and is 50/50 on his AEW PPV record: