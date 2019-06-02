wrestling / News
AEW News: Presidential Candidate Shows Support for AEW, Kylie Rae Gets Excited After Debut, Adam Page Gets a Puppy
– 2020 US Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang wrote on Twitter about All Elite Wrestling (AEW). You can check out that tweet below. The Democratic candidate wrote, “If the #YangGang were a wrestling promotion we would definitely be @AEWrestling.”
If the #YangGang were a wrestling promotion we would definitely be @AEWrestling
— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 2, 2019
– AEW recently released a video clip of Kylie Rae after her match at Double or Nothing last weekend. You can check out that new clip below. Kylie Rae states in the video, “Oh my God! I’m — this is amazing! It’s not amazing! I just got kicked in the face and it hurts. And I lost. But it’s — but being here, it’s amazing! This is insane, this is unbelievable. AEW, it’s real. And my mom! Oh my god! I need to go call my mom! This — aww! *She runs off*”
– Adam Page shared a tweet today that he got a new puppy. You can check out his tweet below.
hello this is my new son and dog friend. his name is Olowalu Kona Brienne of Tarth Ricky Baker Woltz and he is tough and mean. pic.twitter.com/I4QNofUsZx
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Says WWE Would Be Better If Triple H Ran The Company
- Jon Moxley on How Roman Reigns Hated His Infamous ‘Suffering Succotash’ Promo in WWE, Addresses Fans Turning on Roman Reigns as the Top Guy
- Shane Helms on Jon Moxley’s Issues With WWE Creative Process: ‘Not Everyone Can Be Unscripted’
- Jon Moxley Recalls Trying to Get ‘Pooper Scooper’ Promo Changed, Not Noticing Roman Reigns Leukemia Reference Out of Exhaustion