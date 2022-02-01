wrestling / News
Preview of Chris Jericho on truTV’s Fast Foodies
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, AEW star Chris Jericho will appear on Season 2 of Fast Foodies on trueTV. A new preview is available for the upcoming episode featuring Chris Jericho, which you can view below. The new episode airs on Thursday, February 3 at 10:00 pm on truTV.
