AEW News: Preview of Hangman Page on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
October 21, 2023 | Posted by
– Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page will be the guest on tomorrow’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out a preview of the episode below:
Hangman Adam Page is well-hung. Catch him on the newest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1 TOMORROW MORNING!
▶️ https://t.co/NEw6Ef5HGL pic.twitter.com/yY5g8E0x4w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
