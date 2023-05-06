wrestling / News

AEW News: Preview of Hikaru Shida on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights

May 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hikaru Shida AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. The new episode will be available tomorrow morning on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can check out a preview clip below:

– Highlights are now available for last night’s edition of AEW Rampage:





