wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview of Hikaru Shida on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
May 6, 2023 | Posted by
– Former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. The new episode will be available tomorrow morning on AEW’s YouTube channel. You can check out a preview clip below:
.@ShidaHikaru is ready for Hey!(EW) with @RJCity1!
Tune in bright and early TOMORROW MORNING!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9 pic.twitter.com/SkMwZCf5dR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2023
– Highlights are now available for last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: