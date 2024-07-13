wrestling / News

AEW News: Preview of Hiroshi Tanahashi on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights, More Forbidden Door & Dynamite Highlights

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Road Rager Hiroshi Tanahashi Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a clip of NJPW wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can view that preview clip below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:






– Some more highlights were also released from this week’s AEW Dynamite and last month’s Forbidden Door:


More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Hey! (EW), Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading