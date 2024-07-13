– AEW released a clip of NJPW wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can view that preview clip below:

Hiroshi Tanahashi on Hey! (EW)? How is this real? Watch the new episode tomorrow morning!@tanahashi1_100 | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/0jlGnLPT8k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2024

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:













– Some more highlights were also released from this week’s AEW Dynamite and last month’s Forbidden Door:



