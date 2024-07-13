wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview of Hiroshi Tanahashi on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights, More Forbidden Door & Dynamite Highlights
July 13, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW released a clip of NJPW wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can view that preview clip below:
Hiroshi Tanahashi on Hey! (EW)? How is this real?
Watch the new episode tomorrow morning!@tanahashi1_100 | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/0jlGnLPT8k
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2024
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
EXCLUSIVE! @ThunderRosa22 and @RachaelEllering respond to @DeonnaPurrazzo’s vicious beat down from earlier tonight on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/A28YtpVxOl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2024
– Some more highlights were also released from this week’s AEW Dynamite and last month’s Forbidden Door: