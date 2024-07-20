wrestling / News

AEW News: Preview of Jimmy Jacobs on Hey! (EW), Rampage Highlights, More Dynamite Highlights

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jimmy Jacobs Impact Wrestling, AEW Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– AEW released a preview clip for tomorrow’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Jimmy Jacobs is the guest for this weekend. The new episode debuts on AEW’s official YouTube channel tomorrow morning. You can view that clip below:

– AEW released the following preview clips for last night’s Rampage:







– Some more Dynamite highlights from this week are now available:

