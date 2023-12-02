wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview of Roderick Strong on Hey! (EW), This Week’s Rampage Highlights
December 2, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW star Roderick Strong, neck brace and all, will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out that preview clip below:
Roderick Strong answers everything on a brand new Hey! (EW) with RJ City.
Tune in bright and early tomorrow morning!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB@RoderickStrong | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/5aABJQx2rU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage: