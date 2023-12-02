wrestling / News

AEW News: Preview of Roderick Strong on Hey! (EW), This Week’s Rampage Highlights

December 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roderick Strong AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Roderick Strong, neck brace and all, will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out that preview clip below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:







