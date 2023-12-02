– AEW star Roderick Strong, neck brace and all, will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out that preview clip below:

Roderick Strong answers everything on a brand new Hey! (EW) with RJ City.

Tune in bright and early tomorrow morning!

▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB@RoderickStrong | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/5aABJQx2rU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2023

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:













