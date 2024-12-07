wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview of Paul Walter Hauser on Hey! (EW), Jon Moxley Turns 39, Rampage Video Highlights
– Emmy Award winning actor Paul Walter Hauser is the guest on tomorrow’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube Channel. You can check out a preview clip below:
– AEW World Champion Jon Moxley celebrates his birthday today. He turns 39 years old:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
