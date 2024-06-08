wrestling / News

AEW News: Preview Penta El Zero Miedo on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights

June 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Penta El Zero Miedo Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo is the guest on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip for tomorrow’s episode, debuting on AEW’s YouTube channel, below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:




