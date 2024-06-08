wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview Penta El Zero Miedo on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
June 8, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo is the guest on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip for tomorrow’s episode, debuting on AEW’s YouTube channel, below:
PENTA is on Hey! (EW) and the gloves come off 👋
New episode drops TOMORROW@PENTAELZEROM | @TheHypeManAlex | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/IILV1vb2a6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2024
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:
