wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview of QT Marshall on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
November 9, 2024 | Posted by
– QT Marshall is the guest on this weekend’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. The new episode debuts tomorrow morning on the AEW YouTube channel. Here’s a new preview clip:
QT Marshall is on Hey! (EW) and the Costco Guys are not ready
Watch the new episode TOMORROW!@QTMarshall | @ajbefumo | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/vboBl6nIab
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2024
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage: