AEW News: Preview of Ricochet on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
October 5, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW star Ricochet will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out a preview clip for this weekend’s episode below:
Ricochet bounces into Hey! (EW)
Watch the new episode TOMORROW MORNING!@KingRicochet | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/SVhlnQ9AcV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2024
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
