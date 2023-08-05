wrestling / News

AEW News: Preview of Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo on Hey! (EW), Rampage Highlights

August 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tay Melo Sammy Guevara AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

– AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will be RJ City’s guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a new preview clip for this weekend’s episode below:

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:





