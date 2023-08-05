wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview of Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo on Hey! (EW), Rampage Highlights
August 5, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will be RJ City’s guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a new preview clip for this weekend’s episode below:
Why don’t people like @SammyGuevara & @taymelo? Find out on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1!
Tune in bright and early TOMORROW MORNING!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/Z1jpBfkY2K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage: