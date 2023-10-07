wrestling / News
AEW News: Preview of The Young Bucks on Hey! (EW), Unedited Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Dynamite Segment,Rampage Video Highlights
October 7, 2023 | Posted by
– Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be the guests on tomorrow’s Hey! (EW). You can check out a preview clip below:
Can the @YoungBucks handle investigative journalism?
Find out on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1 TOMORROW at the crack of dawn!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9 pic.twitter.com/BMHLZ81VWH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023
– AEW released an extended and unedited version of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage’s segment from Dynamite:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
