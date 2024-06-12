wrestling / News

AEW News: New Shirts Available for Toni Storm & Swerve Strickland, Limited Edition Prince Nana Bobble Brawler Available

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW DYnamite Swerve Strickland Prince Nana 1-17-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Shop AEW has a new limited edition Prince Nana Bobble Brawler available. Each one will be hand numbered:

– Shop AEW also has new shirts available for Big Bill, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, and more:

