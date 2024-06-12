wrestling / News
AEW News: New Shirts Available for Toni Storm & Swerve Strickland, Limited Edition Prince Nana Bobble Brawler Available
– Shop AEW has a new limited edition Prince Nana Bobble Brawler available. Each one will be hand numbered:
ONLY 200 AVAILABLE! Get your @princekingnana Bobble Brawlers before they’re gone at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! They will be hand numbered.#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/xljU1EQcal
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 12, 2024
– Shop AEW also has new shirts available for Big Bill, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, and more:
NEW ARRIVAL! Add this Toni Storm shirt to your collection today at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! https://t.co/vRqEkz7pRs#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/uJZyty1La0
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 12, 2024
The Redwood Big Bill! Get this NEW @TheCaZXL shirt that just arrived at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp!https://t.co/KNYqaOyWcF#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/6o9USGiH5O
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 12, 2024
HOUSE CALL. Check out this NEW @swerveconfident shirt that just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpdq0X!https://t.co/V0lWWKQpi4#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/qO6v5pLqYZ
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) June 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Ricochet, Creative Pitch Made for One Last TV Appearance
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall