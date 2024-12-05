wrestling / News
AEW News: Private Party Featured on Unrestricted, Rob Schamberger Paints Konosuke Takeshita, Continental Classic Highlights
– AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party are the guests on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. Audio and a full description are available below:
Private Party are the AEW Tag Team Champions, and Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen tell us all about the title-winning moment five-years in the making! They share the story about how they found out, why their match at WrestleDream against The Young Bucks was so crucial to their long-awaited victory at Fright NIght, and the role that Jon Moxley played in the whole thing. They talk about their development and growth over the last 5 years, Quen’s injury and rehab and what it was like for him to watch Zay go it solo, and Private Party’s big return as a team at the first AEW Dynamite of 2024. Quen & Zay also give their one-word takes on some of the other tag teams on the AEW roster like FTR, The Gunns, Sting & Darby, and Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett.
– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting for AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita:
– AEW released some new Dynamite and Continental Classic highlights:
