AEW News: Rampage New Year’s Smash Highlights, The Best of 2021, Adam Cole Tweets to His Chugs Army
January 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Below are some video highlights for last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage:
– AEW released a video looking at the Best of 2021:
– Adam Cole tweeted the following New Year’s message to his Chugs Army:
Happy New Year Chugs Army! I mean it when I say it…you are one of the best things to ever happen to me. You all make me happier than you will ever realize. 🙏 thank you for being so supportive this year, and I promise 2022 will be filled with even more awesomeness! I love you 🎉
— TheCHUGS (@the_chugs) January 1, 2022
