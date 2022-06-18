wrestling / News

AEW News: Rampage Video Highlights, Danhausen Unboxes TMNT Action Figures, Brandon Cutler Turns 35

June 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Sting Kyle O'Reilly Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Road Rager episode of Rampage and this week’s Dynamite:






– Danhausen unboxed some new Super 7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures in a new vlog:

– AEW talent Brandon Cutler celebrates his birthday today. He turns 35 years old:

