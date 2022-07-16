AEW News: Rampage Video Highlights, SDCC Exclusive Brodie Lee Figure, The Acclaimed Play Tagging In

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage on TNT:









– Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer unveiled the special AEW Brodie Lee Jazwares SDCC exclusive figure. It will be available at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Fans register to buy the figure through the Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives Portal on the Comic-Con International website.

The portal closes Sunday, July 17 at 12:00 pm PST. You can view the reveal clip for the new exclusive AEW Brodie Lee figure below:

– The Acclaimed played Tagging In this week on AEW Games: