wrestling / News
AEW News: Rampage Video Highlights, Tony Nese Turns 37, Darby Allin Jumps Hills on ATV
August 6, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:
– AEW wrestler Tony Nese celebrates his birthday today, turning 37 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:
Happy Birthday to #AEW star @TonyNese! pic.twitter.com/OLu9Ie3u9N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022
– AEW star Darby Allin posted a clip of him doing some ATV stunts:
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) August 5, 2022