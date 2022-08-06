wrestling / News

AEW News: Rampage Video Highlights, Tony Nese Turns 37, Darby Allin Jumps Hills on ATV

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jade Cargill AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:





– AEW wrestler Tony Nese celebrates his birthday today, turning 37 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday as well, which you can see below:

– AEW star Darby Allin posted a clip of him doing some ATV stunts:

