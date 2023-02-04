wrestling / News
AEW News: Rampage Video Highlights, Wheeler Yuta on Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Aaron Solo & Santana Celebrate Birthdays
– AEW released the following clips for last night’s edition of Rampage:
"We're gonna build this from the ground up. THIS is the first generation of something that you've never seen before."
After @swerveconfident's victory on #AEWRampage, @LexyNair catches up with the #MogulAffiliates.@TheParkerB_ #TRENCH pic.twitter.com/tnyYujg9Sq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023
– Wheeler Yuta will be RJ City’s guest on tomorrow’s Hey! (EW). The following preview clip was released:
.@WheelerYuta becomes a star on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1
Tune in TOMORROW MORNING at the crack of dawn!
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9 pic.twitter.com/qpjIJhMnQA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023
– AEW wished Aaron Solo and Santana happy birthdays today:
Happy Birthday to #AEW star @Santana_Proud! pic.twitter.com/wMf3zxgSp9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023
Happy Birthday to #AEW star @AaronSoloAEW! pic.twitter.com/kI3dvCvl33
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2023
