AEW News: Ratings Note for Extended Edition of Dynamite, What Happens at AEW Live, Dynamite Airing on TSN 2 This Week

– According to PWInsider, the extended episode of AEW Dynamite that aired last Friday on TNT opposite Smackdown on FS1 drew a reported 254,000 or 255,000 overnight viewers.

– AEW released a video of some shenanigans live at AEW Dynamite after the show went off the air, but cameras were still rolling. You can check out that footage below.

Also, AEW released the Joey Janela vs. Brandon Cutler match with Spanish commentary. You can check out that video below.

– PWInsider also reports that Dynamite will air on TSN 2 this week in Canada.