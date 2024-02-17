wrestling / News
AEW News: Red Velvet on Hey! (EW) Preview, Stars Celebrate Black History Month, Rampage Video Highlights
– AEW star Red Velvet will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out the new preview clip below:
Will Red Velvet get better or worse?
– AEW released another video of the roster’s stars celebrating Black History Month:
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage: