AEW News: Reminder on Tonight’s Saturday Night Dynamite, Rampage Video Highlights

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite

– Just as a reminder, AEW Dynamite will be airing once again on Saturday later tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show is being held at the Additional Financial Arena and will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the lineup:

World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Daniel Bryan
World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston
TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III
* Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:



