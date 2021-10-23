AEW News: Reminder on Tonight’s Saturday Night Dynamite, Rampage Video Highlights

– Just as a reminder, AEW Dynamite will be airing once again on Saturday later tonight on TNT. Tonight’s show is being held at the Additional Financial Arena and will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the lineup:

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Daniel Bryan

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Match: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III

* Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage:







.@orangecassidy uses @TrueWillieHobbs’ temper against him to advance to the semifinal round of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament – Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Mxwl12VR0D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021