AEW News: Renee Paquette Sits Down With Will Ospreay & Ricochet, Rampage Video Highlights

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Ricochet Will Ospreay 9-18-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Renee Paquette sat down with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay and Ricochet before their match on the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite:

– The Beast Mortos is the guest on this weekend’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out the preview clip for tomorrow’s episode below:

– Here are the video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:





AEW, AEW Rampage, Hey! (EW), Jeffrey Harris

