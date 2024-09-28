wrestling / News
AEW News: Renee Paquette Sits Down With Will Ospreay & Ricochet, Rampage Video Highlights
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
– Renee Paquette sat down with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay and Ricochet before their match on the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite:
– The Beast Mortos is the guest on this weekend’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City. You can check out the preview clip for tomorrow’s episode below:
The Beast Mortos is on Hey! (EW)! How is this gonna work?
Find out TOMORROW on #AEW's YouTube 👀@BeastMortos | @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/mVcNcfpL0i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2024
– Here are the video highlights for last night’s edition of Rampage:
