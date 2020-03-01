wrestling / News
AEW News: Renee Young Reacts to Jon Moxley’s Title Win, Arn’s Coach Corner on Revolution
March 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Renee Young is a proud woman after Jon Moxley captured the AEW World Championship on last night’s Revolution, taking to Instagram to express it. The WWE announcer posted the following after Moxley beat Chris Jericho to win the title:
– AEW posted the following Coach’s Corner video with Arn Anderson, who talks about Cody’s loss to MJF:
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Says He Felt Relief After His WWE Title Victory at MITB 2016
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Why Vince McMahon Pulled the Plug On His Program With Hulk Hogan
- Bray Wyatt Agrees That WWE Is Trying To Destroy Their Characters
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”