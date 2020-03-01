wrestling / News

AEW News: Renee Young Reacts to Jon Moxley’s Title Win, Arn’s Coach Corner on Revolution

March 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley

– Renee Young is a proud woman after Jon Moxley captured the AEW World Championship on last night’s Revolution, taking to Instagram to express it. The WWE announcer posted the following after Moxley beat Chris Jericho to win the title:

🏆CHAMP🏆

– AEW posted the following Coach’s Corner video with Arn Anderson, who talks about Cody’s loss to MJF:

