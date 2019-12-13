– Tickets for AEW Revolution will go on sale on Friday 12/20.

– TNT Executives were at Wednesday’s taping of AEW Dynamite (via PWInsider).

– Jay & Silent Bob: Reboot, which features AEW Champion Chris Jericho, will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD on 1/31/20.

– Tickets for the Huntsville, Alabama and Austin, Texas Dynamite tapings in February 2020 are now on sale

– Hangman Page sent out the following tweet.