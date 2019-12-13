wrestling / News
AEW News: Revolution Tickets, TNT Execs At Dynamite, Hangman Page
December 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Tickets for AEW Revolution will go on sale on Friday 12/20.
– TNT Executives were at Wednesday’s taping of AEW Dynamite (via PWInsider).
– Jay & Silent Bob: Reboot, which features AEW Champion Chris Jericho, will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD on 1/31/20.
– Tickets for the Huntsville, Alabama and Austin, Texas Dynamite tapings in February 2020 are now on sale
– Hangman Page sent out the following tweet.
it’s like when someone waves at you so you wave back but then realize they were waving at someone behind you but you just keep going https://t.co/k0vvqPjgVw
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 13, 2019
