AEW News: Revolution Tickets, TNT Execs At Dynamite, Hangman Page

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Tickets for AEW Revolution will go on sale on Friday 12/20.

– TNT Executives were at Wednesday’s taping of AEW Dynamite (via PWInsider).

– Jay & Silent Bob: Reboot, which features AEW Champion Chris Jericho, will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD on 1/31/20.

– Tickets for the Huntsville, Alabama and Austin, Texas Dynamite tapings in February 2020 are now on sale

– Hangman Page sent out the following tweet.

