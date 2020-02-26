wrestling / News
AEW News: Revolution To Have German Commentary, AEW Rankings Video, Superfan Salute
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
– This weekend’s AEW Revolution will be have German commentary for the first time. PWInsider reports that German announcers are heading to the US in order to do the commentary live on-site in Chicago.
– The company has released the latest Superfan Salute, with fan Justin McCant getting a special experience in Atlanta:
– Also released today was the AEW Rankings video, which you can see below. The full rankings, released earlier today, are here.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms The Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown
- Nyla Rose Discusses Double Standard When It Comes to Criticism of Trans Wrestlers As Oppose to Intergender Matches
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Didn’t Have a Clue What He Was Doing in WCW, Discusses Why Russo Wanted to Push Young Guys Before They Were Ready
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)