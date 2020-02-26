wrestling / News

AEW News: Revolution To Have German Commentary, AEW Rankings Video, Superfan Salute

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Kris Statlander Nyla Rose

– This weekend’s AEW Revolution will be have German commentary for the first time. PWInsider reports that German announcers are heading to the US in order to do the commentary live on-site in Chicago.

– The company has released the latest Superfan Salute, with fan Justin McCant getting a special experience in Atlanta:

– Also released today was the AEW Rankings video, which you can see below. The full rankings, released earlier today, are here.

