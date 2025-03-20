– Ricochet is not happy with the double-pin result in the Fatal 4-Way on last night’s AEW Dynamite. In a post-match promo video, Ricochet claimed that he was the rightful winner last night.

The wrestler added, “I always find a way to come out on top, and this is no different. So, whether it’s me and [Kenny] Omega in a singles, or it’s me, Speedball, and Omega in a Triple Threat, I will be the winner. Cornball, Speedball, Goofball, Ricochet in five. Lubega, Bodega, Omega, Ricochet in five.” He continued, “And at Dynasty, I’m gonna show you who the rightful winner and who the rightful owner of that International Championship. And I’m going to show everybody that Ricochet is out of this world! Aha! Idiots!”

Kenny Omega defends the AEW International Title against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat Match next month at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 6. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

EXCLUSIVE: After tonight's match on #AEWDynamite, @KingRicochet believes HE should have the sole victor! pic.twitter.com/AniTV7jhhe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2025

