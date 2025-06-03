wrestling / News

AEW News: Ricochet Promotes All In Texas at FC Dallas Game, Claudio Castagnoli Comments on Fyter Fest Title Bout, Collision in Eight Minutes

June 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Ricochet 5-28-25 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Ricochet was on hand to light the shield for FC Dallas over the weekend to promote AEW All In Texas, scheduled for July 12. You can view that clip below:

– AEW released a digital exclusive video featuring the Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli commenting on the Fatal 4-Way International Championship bout scheduled for AEW Fyter Fest tomorrow. Castagnoli claimed that he’s the best candidate to become the new champion:

– AEW showcased last Saturday’s Collision in eight minutes:

