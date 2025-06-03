– AEW star Ricochet was on hand to light the shield for FC Dallas over the weekend to promote AEW All In Texas, scheduled for July 12. You can view that clip below:

"I'm living free as an @Eagles fan, I'm living great in Dallas, Texas."@KingRicochet was on hand to light the shield for @FCDallas this past weekend and to spread the word about #AEWAllInTexas in Arlington, TX on July 12 — and you'll want to see his penalty kick celebration. pic.twitter.com/tdx3kgXCVm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2025

– AEW released a digital exclusive video featuring the Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli commenting on the Fatal 4-Way International Championship bout scheduled for AEW Fyter Fest tomorrow. Castagnoli claimed that he’s the best candidate to become the new champion:

EXCLUSIVE: @ClaudioCSRO of the Death Riders shares his thoughts on the upcoming 4-way AEW International Title match at the special 4-hour AEW Fyter Fest, THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/qxmI4lsMBE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2025

– AEW showcased last Saturday’s Collision in eight minutes: