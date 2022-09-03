wrestling / News
AEW News: RJ City Gives AEW Stars Ride to All Out In New Video, Chris Jericho Appears on Podcast
– RJ City is being a helpful guy, giving wrestlers a ride to tomorrow’s All Out PPV in a new video. You can see the video below, with the Hey! (EW) host ride sharing for FTR and Danhausen:
– With Clash at the Castle, having now finished, WWE is now focused on NXT Worlds Collide and the wrestling world now turns its attention to AEW All Out. Once again, RJ City is helping wrestlers find their way back to AEW pay-per-views.
– Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Superstar Crossover podcast. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Former All Elite Wrestling Champion and wrestling icon Chris Jericho had a few minutes to chat with me about:
AEW ALL OUT This Sunday on PPV.
His career accomplishments.
His Mount Rushmore & where he sees himself.
His favorite Arena to work in.
How Vince McMahon made an embarrassing moment in the ring 10 times worse & more!”
