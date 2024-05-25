wrestling / News
AEW News: RJ City Joining Renee Paquette & Jeff Jarrett for Don Buy In, Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone T-Shirt, The Young Bucks Hype Shoe Drop
– RJ City will be joining Renee Paquette and Jeff Jarrett to host the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In set for tomorrow starting at 6:30 pm EST. The show will stream live and free on YouTube, Facebook, and X.
– Shop AEW has a new t-shirt available for the Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone TBS Championship match at tomorrow’s Double or Nothing event:
– The Young Bucks hyped their new Reebok Pumps shoe drop from Champ Sports:
