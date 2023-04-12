wrestling / News
AEW News: RJ City to Interview Ruby Soho on Twitter Spaces, Danhausen Presents Nut Week, AEW Dark Promo Clips
– AEW star Ruby Soho joins RJ City for a Twitter Spaces conversation later today:
It'll be a real live wire of a conversation as @RJCity1 sits down with @realrubysoho ahead of #AEWDynamite and #AEWAllAccess TOMORROW at 5/4c!
Be sure to set a reminder HERE: https://t.co/jBK2WELk7O pic.twitter.com/0OY8OdhFKt
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 11, 2023
– Danhausen reviews nuts in a new vlog:
– AEW released the following promo clips from last night’s AEW Dark:
"Stop wasting my time! Give me something I can chew on, cause I'm hungry as hell, and everybody dies!" – @LanceHoyt
Watch #AEWDark NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/qYWtYWIeH0 pic.twitter.com/jmsqM96YU9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2023
#ToniStorm aims to destroy the entire homegrown talent of the #AEW Women's division!
Watch #AEWDark NOW!
▶️ https://t.co/qYWtYWIeH0 pic.twitter.com/Yn6aShthsV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2023
