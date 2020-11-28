wrestling / News

AEW News: Road to Winter is Coming Set for Tomorrow, Full Video for Dr. Britt Baker’s The Waiting Room, Shot of Brandi With Sammy Guevara

November 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Road to Winter is Coming

– AEW announced that a Road to Winter is Coming special will debut on AEW’s YouTube channel tomorrow (Nov. 29) at 7:00 pm EST. You can view the announcement below:

– AEW released the video for The Waiting Room segment with Dr. Britt Baker from this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You acn check out the full segment below:

– The latest episode of Shot of Brandi is out, featuring Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara as a guest. That video is available below:

