AEW News: Rob Schamberger Releases Print of Will Ospreay, Rampage & Dynamite Video Highlights
– Shop AEW has a new art print from artist Rob Schamberger. The new AEW painting features Will Ospreay. Additionally, Schamberger is working on new prints for the following stars:
* Julia Hart
* Kazuchika Okada
* Mercedes Mone
* Owen Hart
* Toni Storm
– AEW released video highlights for last night’s back-to-back episodes of Dynamite and Rampage:
EXCLUSIVE: AEW coach and Winnipeg native Sarah Stock @SSDarkAngel opens up on what it's like being back home! pic.twitter.com/MbVKLaDHl3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Perry shares his comments on the attack towards Kenny Omega on #AEWDynamite!@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/7efuBg08ry
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 2, 2024