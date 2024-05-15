AEW News: Roderick Strong Taunts Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe Set for NYCC 2024

– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW International Champion Roderick Strong taunted his Double or Nothing opponent, Will Ospreay, showing a photo of The Undisputed Kingdom standing over the beaten Ospreay on AEW Collision. Strong wrote in the caption, “Good to see you, Will! #UndisputedKingdom #AEWInternationalChampion”

– The New York Comic-Con has announced former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe as one of the guests for this year’s convention scheduled for October. The convention will be held October 17-20 at the Javitz Center.