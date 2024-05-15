wrestling / News
AEW News: Roderick Strong Taunts Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe Set for NYCC 2024
May 15, 2024 | Posted by
– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW International Champion Roderick Strong taunted his Double or Nothing opponent, Will Ospreay, showing a photo of The Undisputed Kingdom standing over the beaten Ospreay on AEW Collision. Strong wrote in the caption, “Good to see you, Will! #UndisputedKingdom #AEWInternationalChampion”
Good to see you, Will! #UndisputedKingdom #AEWInternationalChampion pic.twitter.com/XCC8iUv8JV
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) May 15, 2024
– The New York Comic-Con has announced former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe as one of the guests for this year’s convention scheduled for October. The convention will be held October 17-20 at the Javitz Center.
More Trending Stories
- Latest On When AEW Media Rights Deal May Be Announced, Relationship With WBD
- Kevin Nash Reveals What He Texted Triple H About the WWE Backlash France Crowd
- The Undertaker Reveals How His WrestleMania 40 Appearance Came Together
- Booker T Doesn’t Want To Manage Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat