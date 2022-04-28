wrestling / News

AEW News: ROH Alumni Were Backstage At Dynamite, Bobby Cruise Announcing Match on Rampage, Highlights From Dynamite

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Homicide, Ian Riccaboni and Cary Silkin were all backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia.

– Bobby Cruise was also at the taping, and was the ring announcer for the ROH TV title match between Samoa Joe and Trent Beretta on Rampage.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite:

