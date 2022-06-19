wrestling / News
AEW News: Ruby Soho Joins Hey! (EW), Clip of Max Caster Mentioning Vince McMahon Scandal on Rampage
– AEW star Ruby Soho chats with RJ City on today’s episode of Hey! (EW):
– As noted, The Acclaimed’s Max Caster made reference to the ongoing WWE and Vince McMahon scandal last Friday on Rampage. Caster has now shared a clip of his freestyle rap from the show on Twitter, which you can see below.
Caster said in the freestyle, “Honestly, I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA.”
