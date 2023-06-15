wrestling / News

AEW News: Ruby Soho and Toni Storm Comment on Collision Matchup, Scorpio Sky in New Collision Preview, Christian Cage on Swerve City Podcast

June 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Toni Storm Outcasts AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a promo with Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm learning they are facing Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale in a tag team match this Saturday on Collision:

Previously, former AEW TNT and Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky was featured in a new advertisement for AEW Collision. AEW released a new preview video for Collision today which also feature Scorpio Sky. The former champion has been absent from AEW for quite some time. His last televised match was when he lost the TNT Championship to Wardlow nearly a year ago. You can check out that preview below:

– AEW star Christian Cage is the guest on next week’s Swerve City Podcast. Christian Cage released a preview clip of next week’s episode, featuring Christian Cage discussing ladder and TLC matches. The new episode drops Monday, June 19. You can check out that preview clip below:

