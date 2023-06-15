– AEW released a promo with Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm learning they are facing Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale in a tag team match this Saturday on Collision:

#TheOutcasts' @realrubysoho & #AEW Women's World Champ Toni Storm have quite the message for @Skyebyee & @willowwrestles, ahead of their tag team bout on the debut episode of #AEWCollision THIS SATURDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/MESqa5QcPk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

– Previously, former AEW TNT and Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky was featured in a new advertisement for AEW Collision. AEW released a new preview video for Collision today which also feature Scorpio Sky. The former champion has been absent from AEW for quite some time. His last televised match was when he lost the TNT Championship to Wardlow nearly a year ago. You can check out that preview below:

.@SamoaJoe invites you to enjoy his special brand of violence on a night you can truly enjoy it#AEWCollision premieres IN TWO DAYS only on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/m0AJdOJo93 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 15, 2023

– AEW star Christian Cage is the guest on next week’s Swerve City Podcast. Christian Cage released a preview clip of next week’s episode, featuring Christian Cage discussing ladder and TLC matches. The new episode drops Monday, June 19. You can check out that preview clip below: