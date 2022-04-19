wrestling
AEW News: Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Set for Meet & Greet, New Alex Abrahantes Vlog, Limited Edition MJF Shirt
– Newly crowned 3-time AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will be taking part in a Meet & Greet session tomorrow (Apr. 20) from 6-7 pm before Dynamite. Here are the details:
Are you coming to @AEW Pittsburgh on Wednesday?
Bring a new & unopened pack of diapers and get a photo with @sammyguevara & @TayConti_
From 6-7, first come, first served.
Diapers benefitting @15104FreeStore https://t.co/fvJKL0UxkG
Details below! pic.twitter.com/4fqI7Xd2Ye
— AEWCommunity (@AEWCommunity) April 18, 2022
– AEW’s Alex Abrahantes released his latest YouTube vlog today:
– Shop AEW has a new limited edition shirt for MJF that will be available until April 26. You can check out the new MJF “Better Than You” shirt below:
Check out this week’s limited edition @The_MJF Top Rope Tuesday shirt! It’s only available for one week at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/65ZAROBM69
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 19, 2022