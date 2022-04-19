wrestling

AEW News: Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Set for Meet & Greet, New Alex Abrahantes Vlog, Limited Edition MJF Shirt

April 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

– Newly crowned 3-time AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will be taking part in a Meet & Greet session tomorrow (Apr. 20) from 6-7 pm before Dynamite. Here are the details:

– AEW’s Alex Abrahantes released his latest YouTube vlog today:

– Shop AEW has a new limited edition shirt for MJF that will be available until April 26. You can check out the new MJF “Better Than You” shirt below:

