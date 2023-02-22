wrestling / News

AEW News: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Go to Rio in New Vlog, Danhausen Unboxes the Headless Horseman, New Scissor Me Pro Lightweight Jacket for The Acclaimed

February 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

– Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo took a trip to Rio de Janeiro in a new vlog:

– AEW star Danhausen unboxed a Headless Horseman figure in a new toy vlog:


– Shop AEW has released a new Scissor Me Pro Lightweight Jacket for The Acclaimed:

