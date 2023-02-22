wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Go to Rio in New Vlog, Danhausen Unboxes the Headless Horseman, New Scissor Me Pro Lightweight Jacket for The Acclaimed
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
– Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo took a trip to Rio de Janeiro in a new vlog:
– AEW star Danhausen unboxed a Headless Horseman figure in a new toy vlog:
– Shop AEW has released a new Scissor Me Pro Lightweight Jacket for The Acclaimed:
Worldwide pre-orders are AVAILABLE NOW for The Acclaimed’s Scissor Me Pro Lightweight Jacket at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! You only have until March 8th to pre-order yours! @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/Pgcy20ffcU
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) February 22, 2023
