wrestling / News

AEW News: Sammy Guevara Comments on Match With Chris Jericho, Preview of Rob Van Dam on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights

September 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Chris Jericho Sammy Guevara Image Credit: AEW

– Sammy Guevara is ready to face Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam later this month. He commented on the match announcement following Rampage via Twitter, writing, “September 20th. 4 Years in the making. We settle this and then get back to business.#AEWGrandSlam”

– WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a newly released preview clip below. The new episode will be available tomorrow at at the crack of dawn on the AEW YouTube channel.

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:






More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Hey! (EW), Rob Vam Dam, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading