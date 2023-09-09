wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Comments on Match With Chris Jericho, Preview of Rob Van Dam on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
– Sammy Guevara is ready to face Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam later this month. He commented on the match announcement following Rampage via Twitter, writing, “September 20th. 4 Years in the making. We settle this and then get back to business.#AEWGrandSlam”
September 20th.
4 Years in the making.
We settle this and then get back to business.#AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/F8MMhghG86
— Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 9, 2023
– WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a newly released preview clip below. The new episode will be available tomorrow at at the crack of dawn on the AEW YouTube channel.
Will @TherealRVD finally quit?
Find out on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1, premiering at the crack of dawn tomorrow morning!
▶️ https://t.co/PfsgiFcDSn pic.twitter.com/BhIUbRDwEr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage: