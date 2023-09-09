– Sammy Guevara is ready to face Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam later this month. He commented on the match announcement following Rampage via Twitter, writing, “September 20th. 4 Years in the making. We settle this and then get back to business.#AEWGrandSlam”

September 20th. 4 Years in the making. We settle this and then get back to business.#AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/F8MMhghG86 — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 9, 2023

– WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will be the guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can check out a newly released preview clip below. The new episode will be available tomorrow at at the crack of dawn on the AEW YouTube channel.

Will @TherealRVD finally quit? Find out on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1, premiering at the crack of dawn tomorrow morning!

▶️ https://t.co/PfsgiFcDSn pic.twitter.com/BhIUbRDwEr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2023

