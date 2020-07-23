wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Comments On His Return, Serpentico’s Girlfriend Reacts To Unmasking, AEW Dynamite Highlights
– As we reported last night, Sammy Guevara made his return to AEW after a month’s absence. Guevara had been suspended without pay until he completed sensitivity training after he made offensive comments about Sasha Banks four years ago. Guevara commented on the return, which you can see below.
The #SpanishGod is BACK!!! #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/7s6Uasv6vD
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) July 23, 2020
– When Guevara returned, he posed as the masked wrestler Serpentico and pulled the mask off after the Inner Circle beat down Jurassic Express. Skyler Moore, who has been dating Serpentico, commented on Twitter.
She wrote: “WAIT A MINUTE! Is @sammyguevara who I’ve been dating this entire time?!?! #AEWDynamite #AEW”
WAIT A MINUTE!
Is @sammyguevara who I’ve been dating this entire time?!?! 🤯 #AEWDynamite #AEW @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling https://t.co/lJnXpLoRyo
— Skyler Moore (@RealSkylerMoore) July 23, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Dynamite:
