AEW News: Sammy Guevara ‘Cowboy Vlog’ Episode 362, Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, Dark Highlight Clip
March 2, 2022
– AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara released Episode 362 of his vlog:
– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Tony Schiavone previewed tonight’s show, which you can view below:
– AEW released a promo featuring The Wingmen from last night’s AEW Dark:
Spring is just around the corner and #TheWingmen want to give a little Spring Cleaning fashion advice… Don’t miss another second of #AEWDark NOW at ▶️ https://t.co/nz0cXeUbJX pic.twitter.com/eSsBa7eID0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2022
