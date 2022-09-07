wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Releases All Out Week Vlog, Danhausen Takes the Hot Ones Sauce Challenge,
– AEW star Sammy Guevara released his vlog for All Out week in Chicago. It’s even amusingly titled “Fight Backstage” in light of the rumored backstage brawl that took place with CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. That video is available below:
– On his vlog, Danhausen tried the Hot Ones sauce challenge, but he used Chicken McNuggets instead of chicken wings:
– AEW posted a tweet of Daniel Garcia returning home to Buffalo, New York for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Garcia challenges Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship:
Buffalo's own @GarciaWrestling.
He fights for the @ringofhonor Pure Title against Champion @WheelerYuta tonight on #AEWDynamite live from the @KeyBankCtr at 8/7c on TBS. pic.twitter.com/qPcXs52kr3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Situation, Whether CM Punk Was Unprofessional
- New Details On AEW All Out Post-Media Scrum Brawl, Update On Punk Injury Rumor
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Drama, Says He Would Fire CM Punk
- Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega