AEW News: Sammy Guevara Releases All Out Week Vlog, Danhausen Takes the Hot Ones Sauce Challenge,

September 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Battle of the Belts Sammy Guevara Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Sammy Guevara released his vlog for All Out week in Chicago. It’s even amusingly titled “Fight Backstage” in light of the rumored backstage brawl that took place with CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. That video is available below:

– On his vlog, Danhausen tried the Hot Ones sauce challenge, but he used Chicken McNuggets instead of chicken wings:

– AEW posted a tweet of Daniel Garcia returning home to Buffalo, New York for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Garcia challenges Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship:

