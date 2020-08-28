AEW News: Sammy Guevara Shows Off Cut From Last Night’s Match, Matt Hardy Reacts To His Loss, Rebel On Her New Outfit

– Sammy Guevara received a nasty cut on the side of his head during a tables match with Matt Hardy on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He took to Instagram to show off the wound, noting that both he and Hardy now have scars due to their feud.

– Meanwhile, Hardy posted a video to Youtube reacting to his loss in the match.

He said: “Congratulations, Sammy. You won, you beat me. You survived my wrath and you left with only a large laceration to your head. You beat me; you said you were going to beat me and you beat me. And maybe it was too early for me to get back into the ring, and I wasn’t all the way 100% out there bleeding internally, discombobulated, my equilibrium was all off, it was hard to climb, it was hard to stand. Regardless of any of that, you beat me. But Sammy, you’ve got to know, I’m not going to stop coming for you. Never! I’m never going to stop coming for you. Never, never, never, never, never! Because this realm known as AEW is not big enough for the both of us. One of us must be deleted from this plane, and I will not stop coming for you until that happens!”

– Rebel (or Reba, depending on who you ask) took to Twitter to show off the new wrestling gear she debuted on Dynamite last night.