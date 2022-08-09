wrestling / News

AEW News: Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Wedding Photo, CM Punk Pays Off Danhausen at C2E2 in Danhausen Vlog, Punk & Danhausen Shirt

August 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

As noted, AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were married earlier this week. Sammy Guevara shared another wedding photo of the two, which you can see below.

– AEW World Champion CM Punk appeared in the latest Danhausen vlog, where they do some comic shopping at C2E2:

– Speaking of Danhausen and CM Punk, ShopAEW now has a new t-shirt featuring both of them. You can check out that shirt below:

