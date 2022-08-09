wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Wedding Photo, CM Punk Pays Off Danhausen at C2E2 in Danhausen Vlog, Punk & Danhausen Shirt
– As noted, AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were married earlier this week. Sammy Guevara shared another wedding photo of the two, which you can see below.
Mr & Mrs Guevara ♥️ #SammyTaystheKnot pic.twitter.com/yNPjK9TeWt
— Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) August 8, 2022
– AEW World Champion CM Punk appeared in the latest Danhausen vlog, where they do some comic shopping at C2E2:
– Speaking of Danhausen and CM Punk, ShopAEW now has a new t-shirt featuring both of them. You can check out that shirt below:
Hello yes Danhausen has a very new, evil shirthausen with his great famous celebrity friend CM Punk.
It is to further help pay off his GTS rental fees from Danhausen. https://t.co/rQh0gnPD4Y pic.twitter.com/3iDfGmVvkb
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) August 8, 2022
