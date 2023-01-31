wrestling / News
AEW News: Samoa Joe Chats With Renee Paquette, Adam Cole Plays Halo With Claudio Castagnoli, Danhausen Unboxes Marvel Legends Set
– Former AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe is the guest on today’s edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here’s the full audio and description:
The King of Television graces The Sessions as Samoa Joe makes his debut. It’s been an insane few years for The Samoan Submission Machine, from two WWE releases to a stint on commentary that may have saved his career, to now an epic run in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Joe swings by to chat all things wrestling, plus his starring role in “Twisted Metal,” some memories of the late Jay Briscoe, and his strange tendency to send weapons to Renee’s husband Jon Moxley.
– AEW star Adam Cole played some Halo Reach with Claudio Castagnoli:
– AEW’s Danhausen unboxed a new Marvel Legends Spider-Man multipack:
